Boeing and Macquarie AirFinance announce an order for 30 737 MAX aircraft. Macquarie AirFinance thus increases its 737 MAX portfolio to 70 aircraft.



The 737-8 can carry up to 210 passengers depending on its configuration, with a range of up to 3,500 nautical miles (6,480 km).



The 737 MAX family reduces fuel consumption and carbon emissions by 20% compared to the aircraft it replaces.



"This additional order marks another step in our company's growth strategy," said Eamonn Bane, CEO of Macquarie AirFinance. "By expanding our fleet with these state-of-the-art aircraft, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing sustainable and cost-effective solutions to our partners, while supporting the future of global aviation."



Lease orders for the 737 MAX now account for nearly a quarter of the total order book for the aircraft family.



Boeing's 2025 commercial market outlook predicts that 33,000 new single-aisle aircraft will be needed over the next 20 years to replace older models and meet growing air traffic demand.