  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boeing
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-26 pm EDT
203.63 USD   +1.37%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing : and ST Engineering Sign P-8 Sustainment MoU

05/29/2023 | 12:03am EDT
SINGAPORE, May 29, 2023-Boeing [NYSE: BA] signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ST Engineering to outline potential areas of collaboration in systems integration, training, local parts distribution, support and sustainment work for the P-8A Poseidon.

Boeing and ST Engineering have identified opportunities to collaborate in a number of areas and will explore these in more detail, including jointly developing a P-8 service center in Singapore with the provision of engineers and aircraft maintenance technicians to support maintenance and engineering services.

The P-8A is a long-range, multi-mission aircraft that delivers unmatched antisubmarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities.

The P-8A, a military derivative of the Next-Generation 737-800, combines superior performance and reliability with an advanced mission system that ensures maximum interoperability in the future battle space. With more than 160 aircraft in service, the P-8 has executed more than 600,000 mishap-free flight hours around the globe.

Militaries that operate or have selected the P-8 include the U.S. Navy, the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, Royal New Zealand Air Force, Indian Navy, Royal Norwegian Air Force, Republic of Korea Navy and German Navy.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

# # #

Contact
Swetha Mahesh
Boeing Southeast Asia Communications
+65 9824 4836
swetha.mahesh@boeing.com

Boeing Media Relations
media@boeing.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 04:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
