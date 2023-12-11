Boeing appoints COO

December 11, 2023 at 07:32 am EST Share

Boeing announces the appointment of Stephanie Pope as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this newly created position, effective January 1, 2024, she will report to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dave Calhoun.



Stephanie Pope will oversee the performance of the Group's three business units, and will be responsible for supply chain, quality, manufacturing and engineering excellence across the company.



She has held the position of CEO of Boeing Global Services since April 2022, a position for which her successor will be named at a later date. Previously, Stephanie Pope was CFO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.