Boeing today announced the appointment of Chris Raymond as General Manager of Boeing Global Services (BGS).
Chris Raymond will succeed Stephanie Pope, recently appointed Boeing's Chief Operating Officer.
As CEO of Boeing Global Services, Chris Raymond will lead all aspects of the company's aerospace services business, serving commercial, government and aerospace customers worldwide. BGS has sales of $17.6 billion in 2022. Raymond will report to Stephanie Pope and continue to serve on Boeing's Executive Council.
In addition, Brian Moran has been named Boeing's Chief Sustainability Officer, succeeding Chris Raymond.
These appointments are effective January 1, 2024.
December 15, 2023 at 04:28 am EST
