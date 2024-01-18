HYDERABAD, Jan 18 (Reuters) - India's Akasa Air on Thursday announced an order for 150 Boeing 737 MAX narrowbody planes for expanding its domestic and international operations, as the budget carrier tries to cash in on the expansion in the world's fastest-growing aviation market. (Reporting by Aditi Shah, writing by Tanvi Mehta, editing by YP Rajesh)
