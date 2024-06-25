June 24 (Reuters) - Boeing has offered to acquire Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc in a deal funded mostly by stock that values the key supplier at about $35 per share, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

This offer represents a premium of about 5.8% over Spirit's stock closing price of $33.07 on Monday.

Spirit said it remains "focused on providing the best quality products for our customers".

