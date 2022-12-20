Boeing commercial airplane unit names new supply chain, sales execs

Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal said in an email to employees seen by Reuters that Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president commercial sales and marketing, has been named senior vice president of global supply chain.

Among other moves, Deal said Brad McMullen, vice president commercial sales North America, will succeed Mounir in his sales position while Kim Smith, vice president and general manager 747 and 767, was named vice president Boeing Global Services (BGS) Total Quality, a new role at Boeing.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)