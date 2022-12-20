Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boeing
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:07 2022-12-20 pm EST
188.31 USD   +1.41%
02:35pBoeing commercial airplane unit names new supply chain, sales execs
RE
10:03aPower Play : Avio Aero to Lead European Project to Explore Fuel-Cell-Powered Hybrid Electric Systems
AQ
09:50aPratt & Whitney's PW4000-94 Engine Marks 35 years and 150 Million Flight Hours
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing commercial airplane unit names new supply chain, sales execs

12/20/2022 | 02:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 Max aircraft during a display at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Commercial Airplanes told employees on Tuesday it was tapping its sales chief to oversee supply chain issues as part of a number of executive moves.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal said in an email to employees seen by Reuters that Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president commercial sales and marketing, has been named senior vice president of global supply chain.

Among other moves, Deal said Brad McMullen, vice president commercial sales North America, will succeed Mounir in his sales position while Kim Smith, vice president and general manager 747 and 767, was named vice president Boeing Global Services (BGS) Total Quality, a new role at Boeing.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BOEING
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 66 117 M - -
Net income 2022 -3 827 M - -
Net Debt 2022 40 896 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -29,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 111 B 111 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 142 000
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart BOEING
Duration : Period :
Boeing Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 185,68 $
Average target price 203,41 $
Spread / Average Target 9,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicole R. Nason Vice President-Federal Affairs for Aviation
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOEING-8.26%110 662
AIRBUS SE-1.26%92 684
TEXTRON INC.-9.33%14 464
DASSAULT AVIATION68.63%14 141
AVICOPTER PLC-40.90%3 936
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-35.25%3 460