Jan 24 (Reuters) - Boeing is set to deliver its first 737 MAX to a Chinese airline since March 2019 on Wednesday, flight data shows, ending a four-year freeze on imports of the U.S. planemaker's most profitable product in a respite for severely strained trade relations between the world's two largest economies.

A 737 MAX 8 for China Southern Airlines is scheduled to depart from Seattle Boeing field in Washington state at 9 a.m. Pacific Time (1200 ET) for Honolulu, flight data from FlightRadar 24 shows, before its final destination in China.

Boeing declined to comment. (Reporting By Valerie Insinna)