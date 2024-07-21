LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - The head of Boeing's defense unit said Sunday the planemaker is still "fighting through challenges" in building two delayed U.S. presidential aircraft known as Air Force One.

In 2018, Boeing received a $3.9 billion contract to build two 747-8 aircraft for use as Air Force One, to be delivered by December 2024, but they are now delayed until at least 2027 and 2028.

Ted Colbert, who heads Boeing Defense, Space & Security, said the planemaker is facing supply chain and other challenges in building the airplanes. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Mark Potter)