Boeing has boosted 787 Dreamliner production rate to four a month, company says

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 30 (Reuters) - Boeing has increased production of its widebody 787 Dreamliner from three to four planes per month, a company official said on Tuesday.

Lane Ballard, Boeing's vice president and general manager for the 787 program, announced the rate increase as reporters toured the company's 787 production facility in Charleston, South Carolina.

The company intends to ramp up 787 production to five jets per month by the end of the year and deliver 70-80 Dreamliners this year.

In April, the company said it had stabilized 787 production at three jets per month after producing Dreamliners at a low rate earlier this year. (Reporting by Valerie Insinna; Editing by Sharon Singleton)