    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:18:18 2023-05-30 pm EDT
204.50 USD   +0.42%
Boeing has boosted 787 Dreamliner production rate to four a month, company says
RE
09:14aLet's wait-and-see
MS
08:45aMagellan Aerospace Extends Contract With Boeing For Exhaust Systems
MT
Boeing has boosted 787 Dreamliner production rate to four a month, company says

05/30/2023 | 12:54pm EDT
European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 30 (Reuters) - Boeing has increased production of its widebody 787 Dreamliner from three to four planes per month, a company official said on Tuesday.

Lane Ballard, Boeing's vice president and general manager for the 787 program, announced the rate increase as reporters toured the company's 787 production facility in Charleston, South Carolina.

The company intends to ramp up 787 production to five jets per month by the end of the year and deliver 70-80 Dreamliners this year.

In April, the company said it had stabilized 787 production at three jets per month after producing Dreamliners at a low rate earlier this year. (Reporting by Valerie Insinna; Editing by Sharon Singleton)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 77 745 M - -
Net income 2023 476 M - -
Net Debt 2023 36 783 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 283x
Yield 2023 0,00%
Capitalization 123 B 123 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,05x
EV / Sales 2024 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 156 000
Free-Float 58,8%
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOEING6.90%122 502
AIRBUS SE12.84%105 873
DASSAULT AVIATION4.55%14 595
TEXTRON INC.-11.29%12 667
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED11.40%3 851
JOBY AVIATION, INC.60.00%3 618
