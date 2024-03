March 01, 2024 at 11:01 am EST

March 1 (Reuters) - Boeing Co is in talks to buy supplier Spirit AeroSystems, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Spirit Aero shares jumped 5.8% in morning trade.

Boeing declined to comment. Shares of the planemaker fell 2%. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)