Boeing joins Net Zero Business Coalition

Boeing announced today that it has joined the Corporate Coalition for Innovation and Technology Toward Net Zero (CCITNZ), a cross-industry business alliance dedicated to helping countries achieve their decarbonization and climate change goals through innovation and technology.



In addition to Boeing, Baker Hughes, Carrier and United will also join founding members Bechtel, GE, GM, Invenergy, Honeywell and Johnson Controls.



' We are honored to join this coalition so that we can learn from each other and implement breakthrough technologies that will ultimately support our stakeholders' ambitious climate goals,' commented Chris Raymond, Boeing's chief sustainability officer.



