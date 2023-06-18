Boeing launches quality review as it seeks to fix supply chain snags

PARIS June 18 (Reuters) - Boeing is conducting a
quality review with its suppliers as it looks to recover from a
series of supply chain problems that have held up 737 MAX and
787 Dreamliner deliveries, Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan
Deal said Sunday.
Participants include CEOs and other C-suite officials, as
well as quality and engineering officials from Boeing's tier-one
supply chain that creates major aero-structures and
sub-assemblies, Deal said told reporters at a briefing ahead of
the Paris Airshow.
(Reporting by Valerie Insinna Editing by Hugh Lawson and Mark
Potter)