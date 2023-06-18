Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boeing
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-16 pm EDT
219.99 USD   +0.26%
10:28aBoeing launches quality review as it seeks to fix supply chain snags
RE
08:53aLockheed-Airbus face lengthening odds in U.S. tanker re-run
RE
08:37aBoeing defense margins to remain flat in second quarter
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing launches quality review as it seeks to fix supply chain snags

06/18/2023 | 10:28am EDT
PARIS June 18 (Reuters) - Boeing is conducting a quality review with its suppliers as it looks to recover from a series of supply chain problems that have held up 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner deliveries, Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal said Sunday.

Participants include CEOs and other C-suite officials, as well as quality and engineering officials from Boeing's tier-one supply chain that creates major aero-structures and sub-assemblies, Deal said told reporters at a briefing ahead of the Paris Airshow. (Reporting by Valerie Insinna Editing by Hugh Lawson and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BOEING
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 77 812 M - -
Net income 2023 557 M - -
Net Debt 2023 36 783 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 221x
Yield 2023 0,00%
Capitalization 132 B 132 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
EV / Sales 2024 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 156 000
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart BOEING
Duration : Period :
Boeing Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 219,99 $
Average target price 233,29 $
Spread / Average Target 6,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOEING15.18%132 345
AIRBUS SE18.16%113 075
DASSAULT AVIATION9.10%15 514
TEXTRON INC.-6.17%13 440
JOBY AVIATION, INC.120.90%4 995
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED13.68%3 934
