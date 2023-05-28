Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boeing
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-26 pm EDT
203.63 USD   +1.37%
03:03pBoeing looks to sell at least 150 737 Max jets to Riyadh Air - Bloomberg News
RE
08:19aChina's 1st domestically made passenger plane completes maiden commercial flight
AQ
04:26aEgyptAir flight from Cairo blows tire during landing in Saudi Arabia
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing looks to sell at least 150 737 Max jets to Riyadh Air - Bloomberg News

05/28/2023 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Farnborough International Airshow

(Reuters) - Boeing Co is working on a deal to sell at least 150 737 Max jetliners to Saudi Arabian startup Riyadh Air, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

The new carrier, wholly owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), is looking for about 300 to 400 single-aisle jets in total, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Airbus SE could also claim a part of the order, the report added.

Boeing, Riyadh Air and PIF did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Boeing previously won another order by state-owned airline Saudia and Riyadh Air for a combined 78 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, the fifth-largest commercial order by value in the plane maker's history.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter and Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.92% 125.68 Real-time Quote.13.20%
BOEING 1.37% 203.63 Delayed Quote.5.45%
All news about BOEING
03:03pBoeing looks to sell at least 150 737 Max jets to Riyadh Air - Bloomberg News
RE
08:19aChina's 1st domestically made passenger plane completes maiden commercial flight
AQ
04:26aEgyptAir flight from Cairo blows tire during landing in Saudi Arabia
AQ
03:12aChina C919
AQ
05/27China Eastern Airlines flies C919 on its first commercial flight
RE
05/27Rolls Royce says no decisions yet about workforce change after report of cuts
RE
05/26Chinese passenger jet to make inaugural commercial flight Sunday
AQ
05/26Boeing : Begins Construction on New Phantom Works Facility
PU
05/26NASA to Discuss Science on Next SpaceX Cargo Launch to Space Station
AQ
05/26US core capital goods orders unexpectedly rebound in April
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOEING
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 77 745 M - -
Net income 2023 476 M - -
Net Debt 2023 36 783 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 283x
Yield 2023 0,00%
Capitalization 123 B 123 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,05x
EV / Sales 2024 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 156 000
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart BOEING
Duration : Period :
Boeing Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 203,63 $
Average target price 236,62 $
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOEING5.45%122 502
AIRBUS SE13.20%106 143
DASSAULT AVIATION3.98%14 506
TEXTRON INC.-11.69%12 667
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED11.40%3 849
JOBY AVIATION, INC.60.00%3 618
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer