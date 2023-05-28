Boeing looks to sell at least 150 737 Max jets to Riyadh Air - Bloomberg News

The new carrier, wholly owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), is looking for about 300 to 400 single-aisle jets in total, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Airbus SE could also claim a part of the order, the report added.

Boeing, Riyadh Air and PIF did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Boeing previously won another order by state-owned airline Saudia and Riyadh Air for a combined 78 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, the fifth-largest commercial order by value in the plane maker's history.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter and Deepa Babington)