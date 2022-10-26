Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boeing
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:13 2022-10-26 pm EDT
132.68 USD   -9.53%
03:12pBoeing losses mount on troubled Air Force One program
RE
01:48pBoeing May Cancel 737 Max 7, 10 if CERT Deadline Not Extended
MT
01:28pBoeing posts $3.3B loss on costs tied to defense programs
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing losses mount on troubled Air Force One program

10/26/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing said Wednesday the company would take a new $766 million charge on its 2018 billion contract to build two new U.S. presidential airplanes that faced repeated setbacks.

Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun on Wednesday said "critics were right" to slam the planemaker's deal. Then President Donald Trump secured a promise from Calhoun's predecessor, Dennis Muilenburg, that the cost of replacing Air Force One would not exceed $4 billion.

"We didn't get enough price," Calhoun told CNBC saying the company, adding the "biggest mistake" on the Air Force One "was the fixed price nature" of the contract.

Boeing previously booked about $1.1 billion in charges on the program since 2020 and has now racked up $1.9 billion in losses on the $4.3 billion program that is up to three years behind schedule.

Trump in 2016 had urged the government to cancel purchase of Boeing's new Air Force One saying it was "ridiculous" and too expensive."

The planemaker's ailing defense business Wednesday recorded a $2.8 billion charge for a number of programs, including Air Force One. On Tuesday, Reuters first reported Boeing appointed a senior troubleshooter to help turn around loss-making programs at its Defense, Space & Security (BDS) division.

The Boeing 747-8s are designed to be an airborne White House able to fly in worst-case security scenarios, such as nuclear war, and are modified with military avionics, advanced communications and a self-defense system and are now expected to be delivered in 2026 and 2027.

Boeing said the Air Force One losses were "driven by higher costs to incorporate certain technical requirements, increases to factory modification labor and support engineering, schedule delays and higher supplier costs."

Boeing warned that "risk remains that we may record additional losses in future periods."

In June, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) said the Air Force One program risked further delay citing a tight labor market for mechanics and lower-than-expected security clearance rates.

The report also cited Boeing's need to switch to an alternative supplier for some interior work as a major schedule risk.

Boeing Chief Financial Officer Brian West said labor stability issues for Air Force One "are magnified because of the requirements to get security clearances."

In June, the Pentagon scrapped a paint scheme for Air Force One proposed by Trump, after the military determined the design would create too much heat for the presidential aircraft.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
All news about BOEING
03:12pBoeing losses mount on troubled Air Force One program
RE
01:48pBoeing May Cancel 737 Max 7, 10 if CERT Deadline Not Extended
MT
01:28pBoeing posts $3.3B loss on costs tied to defense programs
AQ
01:12pLion Air Boeing 737 Reportedly Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Catches Fire
MT
01:02pBOEING CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of O..
AQ
12:32pSaudia to buy up to 100 Lilium electric aircraft for domestic network
RE
11:44aGlobal markets live: Alphabet, BASF, Mattel, Microsoft, Intel...
MS
10:44aBoeing CEO Expects US Extension, Certification of MAX Aircraft
MT
10:30aTranscript : The Boeing Company, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2022
CI
10:20aTrending : Boeing Posts Large Quarterly Loss
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOEING
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 69 921 M - -
Net income 2022 3,82 M - -
Net Debt 2022 41 125 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3 930x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 87 082 M 87 082 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 142 000
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart BOEING
Duration : Period :
Boeing Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 146,65 $
Average target price 205,33 $
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicole R. Nason Vice President-Federal Affairs for Aviation
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOEING-29.44%87 082
AIRBUS SE-7.39%81 742
TEXTRON INC.-17.95%13 616
DASSAULT AVIATION56.53%12 342
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-36.55%3 360
AVICOPTER PLC-46.89%3 268