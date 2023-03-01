Advanced search
01:20pBoeing names new chief engineer
RE
01:18pLeidos Selects Thomas Bell As Incoming CEO
AQ
01:07pBoeing Chief Engineer Greg Hyslop to Reitre in June; Howard McKenzie Named Successor
MT
Boeing names new chief engineer

03/01/2023 | 01:20pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo

(Reuters) - Boeing Co has named a new chief engineer, promoting the engineering lead at its commercial planes unit to oversee engineering and technology development efforts across the company, the U.S. aerospace giant announced on Wednesday.

Howard McKenzie, the top engineer at Boeing's commercial airplanes unit, replaces Greg Hyslop, who assumed the role of chief engineer in 2019 and will retire in June, the company said.

David Loffing, 777X chief program engineer, takes over as vice president and chief engineer of Boeing's commercial airplanes unit, the company added.

McKenzie steps into Boeing's top engineering position at a time when no new commercial airplane programs are under development. Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun has said the company may not design a new jetliner for at least a decade as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and two 737 MAX crashes that led to that aircraft's grounding, which was lifted in 2020.

Calhoun said Hyslop played an "instrumental role in strengthening our engineering organization," positioning the company to adopt new digital, autonomy and sustainable technologies.

(Reporting by Valerie Insinna in Washington and Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran, Will Dunham and Marguerita Choy)

By Valerie Insinna


© Reuters 2023
