Boeing offers CEO $5.3 mln incentive to stay through recovery

Feb 17 (Reuters) -
Boeing on Friday awarded Chief Executive Dave Calhoun an
incentive worth approximately $5.29 million to induce him to
stay throughout the company's recovery from the twin crises of
the COVID-19 pandemic and two deadly 737 MAX crashes that led to
the fleet’s grounding.
Boeing's board of directors on Feb. 16 approved giving
25,000 in restricted stock units to Calhoun, which will vest in
two installments on the first and second anniversary of the
grant, according to regulatory filings by the company published
on Friday.
The move suggests Boeing's current board of directors may
not seek to replace Calhoun with a new CEO until at least the
mid 2020s, when the company is expected to return to
pre-pandemic production rates.
"This retention grant reflects the Board’s continued
confidence in Dave’s leadership and the direction of the company
as we make important progress toward restoring our operational
and financial strength, guided by our focus on safety, quality
and transparency," Boeing said.
Boeing shares, which have risen by nearly 70% since
early October, were down 55 cents to close at $211.66 on Friday
before the announcement.
Calhoun was Boeing chairman and then became CEO in
January 2020 after the board fired Dennis Muilenburg. Calhoun
had total compensation of $21.1 million in both 2020 and 2021.
In 2021, the board approved a long-term incentive award
target of $16 million.
In April 2021, Boeing extended its required retirement
age of 65 to 70 to allow Calhoun to stay in the top job. Calhoun
turns 66 in April.
The award to Calhoun comes just weeks after Boeing
reported
its first yearly positive cash flow since 2018.
Calhoun has made boosting free cash flow the major
financial target for the company as it seeks to recover from
supply chain struggles caused by the pandemic and boost
production of its 737 MAX and 787 jetliners. Boeing hopes to
increase cash flow from $2.3 billion in 2022 to
between $3 billion and $5 billion
in 2023.
(Reporting by David Shepardson and Valerie Insinna; Editing by
Chris Reese and David Gregorio)