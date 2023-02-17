Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boeing
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-17 pm EST
211.66 USD   -0.26%
02/17Boeing offers CEO $5.3 mln incentive to stay through recovery
RE
02/17Boeing hands $5.3 million incentive to chief executive
RE
02/17Boeing Co : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing offers CEO $5.3 mln incentive to stay through recovery

02/17/2023 | 06:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 17 (Reuters) -

Boeing on Friday awarded Chief Executive Dave Calhoun an incentive worth approximately $5.29 million to induce him to stay throughout the company's recovery from the twin crises of the COVID-19 pandemic and two deadly 737 MAX crashes that led to the fleet’s grounding.

Boeing's board of directors on Feb. 16 approved giving 25,000 in restricted stock units to Calhoun, which will vest in two installments on the first and second anniversary of the grant, according to regulatory filings by the company published on Friday.

The move suggests Boeing's current board of directors may not seek to replace Calhoun with a new CEO until at least the mid 2020s, when the company is expected to return to pre-pandemic production rates.

"This retention grant reflects the Board’s continued confidence in Dave’s leadership and the direction of the company as we make important progress toward restoring our operational and financial strength, guided by our focus on safety, quality and transparency," Boeing said.

Boeing shares, which have risen by nearly 70% since early October, were down 55 cents to close at $211.66 on Friday before the announcement.

Calhoun was Boeing chairman and then became CEO in January 2020 after the board fired Dennis Muilenburg. Calhoun had total compensation of $21.1 million in both 2020 and 2021. In 2021, the board approved a long-term incentive award target of $16 million.

In April 2021, Boeing extended its required retirement age of 65 to 70 to allow Calhoun to stay in the top job. Calhoun turns 66 in April.

The award to Calhoun comes just weeks after Boeing

reported

its first yearly positive cash flow since 2018.

Calhoun has made boosting free cash flow the major financial target for the company as it seeks to recover from supply chain struggles caused by the pandemic and boost production of its 737 MAX and 787 jetliners. Boeing hopes to increase cash flow from $2.3 billion in 2022 to

between $3 billion and $5 billion

in 2023. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Valerie Insinna; Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
All news about BOEING
02/17Boeing offers CEO $5.3 mln incentive to stay through recovery
RE
02/17Boeing hands $5.3 million incentive to chief executive
RE
02/17Boeing Co : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
02/17NASA, Boeing target April for manned Starliner test flight
AQ
02/17Machine Bio Awarded Technology in Space Prize Through MassChallenge Startup Accelerator
PR
02/17Emirates and the Great Britain SailGP Team announce three-year partnership
AQ
02/17Safran CEO says supply chain will drive jet output hike
RE
02/17NASA, Boeing to Host Media Call on First Crewed Starliner Flight Test
AQ
02/17The prices are once again bringing down the mood
MS
02/17New airlift to Turkey - freighter launched in Frankfurt
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOEING
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 79 224 M - -
Net income 2023 1 382 M - -
Net Debt 2023 37 566 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 98,4x
Yield 2023 0,00%
Capitalization 127 B 127 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,07x
EV / Sales 2024 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 156 000
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart BOEING
Duration : Period :
Boeing Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 211,66 $
Average target price 227,86 $
Spread / Average Target 7,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOEING11.40%126 952
AIRBUS SE13.19%105 026
TEXTRON INC.5.30%15 564
DASSAULT AVIATION3.67%14 495
AVICOPTER PLC-4.70%3 851
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED10.83%3 822