The stock closed up over 4.5% in New York at more than $221. Broker Bernstein maintains an "outperform" rating on the name, with an unchanged price target of $298.

According to Douglas Harned, the Bernstein analyst covering the company, Boeing's second-quarter results notably included revenue that exceeded expectations and free cash flow (FCF) of $631m, well ahead of the consensus, driven by stronger deliveries in Commercial Airplanes and Defense, as well as a timing effect on working capital requirements.



The note also says that the production ramp-up for the 737 and 787 programs meets expectations, with 737 output moving toward 47 aircraft per month and progress on MAX-7 and MAX-10 certifications, with the first deliveries still expected in 2027.



Finally, Bernstein says Boeing Commercial Airplanes' margin topped the consensus, while the $280m charge recorded in Defense on the VC-25B program was expected. The research firm now expects more detail on the FCF outlook and production ramp-up during the earnings call.