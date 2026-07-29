According to Douglas Harned, the Bernstein analyst covering the company, Boeing's second-quarter results notably included revenue that exceeded expectations and free cash flow (FCF) of $631m, well ahead of the consensus, driven by stronger deliveries in Commercial Airplanes and Defense, as well as a timing effect on working capital requirements.
The note also says that the production ramp-up for the 737 and 787 programs meets expectations, with 737 output moving toward 47 aircraft per month and progress on MAX-7 and MAX-10 certifications, with the first deliveries still expected in 2027.
Finally, Bernstein says Boeing Commercial Airplanes' margin topped the consensus, while the $280m charge recorded in Defense on the VC-25B program was expected. The research firm now expects more detail on the FCF outlook and production ramp-up during the earnings call.
The Boeing Company is the worldwide leader in aeronautical construction. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by market as follows:
- defense, space and security (46.3%): military aircraft and mobility systems (warplanes, helicopters, and air defense missiles), support services (logistics, engineering, maintenance and training services) and space equipment (satellites, launch pads, etc.);
- commercial aviation (30.4%). In addition to commercial aircraft, the group supplies spare parts and offers technical support, maintenance and engineering services.
The remaining sales (23.3%) are from services (logistics and supply management, engineering, maintenance, modification and training services, etc.), and commercial and private aircraft financing as well as aircraft equipment leasing activities.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (53.8%), Asia (18.4%), Europe (12.8%), Middle East (7.8%), Canada (2%), Oceania (1.8%), Africa (1.8%) and other (1.6%).
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