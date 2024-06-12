Boeing announces the opening of a new engineering center at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The center will focus on military aircraft programs and advanced technologies.

Boeing expects to recruit some 200 engineers this year, a figure set to almost double in the coming years, according to the aircraft manufacturer.

The company is also announcing a $100,000 investment in several Volusia County non-profits, including the Second Harvest Food Bank and programs for veterans and the environment.

Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.