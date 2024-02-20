Boeing orders 45 787 aircraft from Thai Airways
Thai Airways has chosen the 787-9 to support its long-term strategy of renewing and expanding its fleet with more efficient jets, as well as opening new routes to meet the strong demand for air travel in Southeast Asia.
In order to meet the airline's and Thailand's carbon neutrality targets by 2050, these aircraft will be powered by GEnx engines. The order, which was finalized in December 2023, was listed as unidentified on Boeing's website.
