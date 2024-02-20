Boeing orders four 787 aircraft from Royal Brunei
With this order, which was finalized in February and will be published on Boeing's website, Brunei Airlines says it will be able to carry more passengers and freight further, while operating more efficiently.
The 787-9, which can carry almost 20% more passengers than the 787-8 and cover 14,010 km, will thus meet the carrier's growing capacity requirements on its medium- and long-haul routes.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction