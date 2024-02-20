Boeing orders four 787 aircraft from Royal Brunei

Boeing announces that Royal Brunei Airlines has ordered four 787-9 Dreamliners to renew its wide-body fleet, as part of its long-term growth strategy and sustainable development objectives.



With this order, which was finalized in February and will be published on Boeing's website, Brunei Airlines says it will be able to carry more passengers and freight further, while operating more efficiently.



The 787-9, which can carry almost 20% more passengers than the 787-8 and cover 14,010 km, will thus meet the carrier's growing capacity requirements on its medium- and long-haul routes.



