Boeing and Palantir have announced plans to work together to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) systems and software into Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS) factories and programs.



BDS will leverage Palantir's Foundry platform, which uses AI to unify complex and disparate systems.



BDS operates over a dozen major production lines for military aircraft, helicopters, satellites, spacecraft, missiles, and weapons.



The partnership between BDS and Palantir will help standardize data analysis and understanding across its network of geographically dispersed defense factories.



'Palantir is at the forefront of artificial intelligence to accelerate the delivery of critical products, services, and capabilities to military operators,' said Steve Parker, CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security.