  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boeing
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:54:54 2023-04-06 pm EDT
211.24 USD   +0.59%
02:48pBoeing Reportedly Plans to Increase 737 Jets Production
MT
02:30pBoeing Plans to Hike 737 Jets Production
MT
02:21pBoeing plans to boost 737 jet output - Bloomberg News
RE
Boeing plans to boost 737 jet output - Bloomberg News

04/06/2023 | 02:21pm EDT
The Boeing logo

(Reuters) - Boeing Co is planning to increase the output of its 737 jets to 38 planes a month by the middle of the year, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company has been briefing customers on plans to boost production of its popular narrowbody jet over the next few months and hiring workers to help speed up manufacturing, the report said.

The news comes as Boeing continues to navigate supply-chain woes that began during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters in March said the U.S. planemaker would boost production rates of its 737 MAX jet above its current rate of 31 jets per month "very soon".

Boeing, which declined to comment on the Bloomberg report, is set to report first-quarter earnings later this month.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 78 663 M - -
Net income 2023 1 399 M - -
Net Debt 2023 37 562 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 103x
Yield 2023 0,00%
Capitalization 126 B 126 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
EV / Sales 2024 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 156 000
Free-Float 58,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 210,00 $
Average target price 225,91 $
Spread / Average Target 7,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOEING10.24%125 827
AIRBUS SE12.03%106 974
DASSAULT AVIATION16.18%16 701
TEXTRON INC.-4.11%13 826
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED18.52%4 087
AVICOPTER PLC-9.27%3 609
