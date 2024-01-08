Boeing reacts to Alaska Airlines incident

Boeing reacted this weekend to the spectacular incident involving flight 1282, in which a cabin door on the 737 MAX operated by Alaska Airlines was ripped off in mid-air as the aircraft flew over Oregon on Friday, January 5.



We are working to gather more information and are in contact with our airline customer. A Boeing technical team is ready to support the investigation", said the aircraft manufacturer in an initial response.



We fully support the FAA's decision to require immediate inspections of 737-9 aircraft with the same configuration as the affected aircraft. In addition, a Boeing technical team is supporting the NTSB's investigation into the January 5 accident', the aircraft manufacturer added the following day.



As a reminder, in October 2018 and March 2019, Boeing had already found itself in turmoil after the crashes of two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The 737 MAX is the 4th generation of the 737 family. It entered service in 2017.



