Boeing receives major order from Lufthansa

December 19, 2023 at 07:44 am EST

Boeing and Lufthansa announce a landmark order for up to 100 737 MAX aircraft, a commitment that includes a firm order for 40 737-8 aircraft with 60 options.



This order will allow the German airline to reinstate the 737 family to its fleet, as Lufthansa retired its last 737 in 2016 as it launched its group-wide modernization program.



The 737 MAX is part of Lufthansa's growth and diversification of its short- and medium-haul fleet, and will support its goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2050 with new fuel-efficient aircraft.



