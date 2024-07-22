Boeing receives new 787 order from Japan Airlines

Boeing and Japan Airlines announce an agreement for up to 20 additional 787 Dreamliner aircraft, including 10 firm orders for 787-9s and options for a further 10 for long-haul routes.



With a range of up to 14.010 km, the 787-9 has the greatest range capacity of the 787 Dreamliner family, which will enable the Japanese airline to open up new routes and add flexibility to its existing network.



Since the start of commercial service in 2011, the 787 family has opened up more than 400 new non-stop routes worldwide, and has received more than 1,900 orders from 87 customers, more than half of them regular customers like Japan Airlines.



