Boeing receives orders for 17 P-8A Poseidon aircraft

March 01, 2024 at 01:48 am EST

Boeing announces that it has been awarded a $3.4 billion contract by the U.S. Navy to begin manufacturing 14 P-8A Poseidon aircraft for the Royal Canadian Air Force and three additional P-8s for the German Navy.



'In November 2023, Canada announced its decision to acquire the P-8A Poseidon to replace its current fleet of CP-140 Auroras. The first P-8A for Canada is scheduled for delivery in 2026', says the aircraft manufacturer.



With the initial acquisition of five P-8 aircraft in June 2021, Germany has thus brought the total number of P-8s for the German navy to eight. The first aircraft will be delivered in 2025, to replace the country's fleet of P-3 Orions.



