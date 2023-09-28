WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday that Boeing agreed to pay $8.1 million to resolve allegations it violated U.S. law by submitting false claims and making false statements in connection with contracts with the U.S. Navy to manufacture a military aircraft.

The settlement resolves allegations that Boeing, from about 2007 through 2018, failed to comply with certain contractual manufacturing specifications in fabricating composite components for the V-22 Osprey, a tiltrotor military aircraft, at its facility in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, the Justice Department said.

The government contends that Boeing failed to perform required monthly testing on autoclaves used in the composite cure process and was not in compliance with additional requirements related to the testing, the department said in a statement.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)