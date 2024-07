July 23 (Reuters) - Boeing said on Tuesday it has resumed deliveries of its best-selling 737 MAX airplane to China after a lengthy delay stemming from regulatory issues.

Reuters reported on May 22 that Boeing's plane deliveries to China had been delayed in recent weeks due to a Chinese regulatory review of batteries powering the cockpit voice recorder.

In late June, Boeing restarted wide-body jet deliveries to China, Reuters reported. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)