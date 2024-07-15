Boeing: 'safety and quality' at the Farnborough Airshow

July 15, 2024 at 08:35 am EDT Share

Boeing will take advantage of its presence at the Farnborough Airshow - to be held from July 22 to 27 in Farnborough (UK) - to highlight the "safety and quality" of its products.



Visitors will be able to enjoy immersive and interactive experiences, as well as an aerial demonstration showcasing the capabilities of the F-15QA.



Visitors will also discover defense products, cargo programs and an interior section of the future 777X.



Finally, Boeing says that its subsidiary Wisk will take advantage of the event to unveil a 6th-generation autonomous electric air cab, illustrating Boeing's ongoing commitment to innovative and sustainable technologies.





Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.