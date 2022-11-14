Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boeing
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:38 2022-11-14 pm EST
174.61 USD   -1.63%
02:47pBoeing says 787 operators experience wing paint peeling
RE
02:35pBoeing says 787 operators have experienced paint peeling issues…
RE
02:35pBoeing has developed paint system revision to address this paint…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing says 787 operators experience wing paint peeling

11/14/2022 | 02:47pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner taxis past the Final Assembly Building at Boeing South Carolina in North Charleston

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co said operators of its 787 Dreamliner jetliners have experienced paint peeling issues on wing and horizontal stabilizer surfaces due to ultraviolet radiation exposure, and asked regulators to approve its plan to address the issue.

The U.S. planemaker's interim fix involves repeated use of speed tape over affected areas and the company wants the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to approve its plan to address paint peeling by incorporating a layer of ultraviolet blocking black topcoat in between the primer and the white topcoat.

"Even though the use of speed tape has no effect on the safety of the airplane, the public could perceive an unsafe condition when seeing tape on the wing surfaces," Boeing told the FAA in a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BOEING
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 66 230 M - -
Net income 2022 -3 819 M - -
Net Debt 2022 41 008 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -27,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 106 B 106 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 142 000
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart BOEING
Duration : Period :
Boeing Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 177,49 $
Average target price 191,26 $
Spread / Average Target 7,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicole R. Nason Vice President-Federal Affairs for Aviation
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOEING-11.84%105 781
AIRBUS SE0.57%91 909
TEXTRON INC.-8.19%14 798
DASSAULT AVIATION47.58%12 049
AVICOPTER PLC-47.95%3 509
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-34.14%3 493