LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Boeing has seen significant improvement in production in its 737 MAX factory, the company's commercial airplanes president, Stephanie Pope, told media on Sunday as part of a panel in London.

The panel marks the first time Pope has met with reporters since she was named head of the planemaker's commercial airplanes division earlier this year. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Allison Lampert in London Editing by Matthew Lewis)