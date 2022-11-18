Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boeing
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:46 2022-11-18 pm EST
173.72 USD   +0.54%
03:31pBoeing sees strong demand for air cargo through 2041
RE
03:29pBoeing : Forecasts Air Cargo Traffic to Increase Twofold Over Next 20 Years
PU
11:56aGlobal markets live: General Motors, Gap, Meta, Amazon, Tesla...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing sees strong demand for air cargo through 2041

11/18/2022 | 03:31pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Farnborough International Airshow

(Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Friday that the planemaker expects air cargo traffic to increase two-fold over the next 20 years, with the world's freighter fleet expanding by more than 60%.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BOEING
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 66 230 M - -
Net income 2022 -3 819 M - -
Net Debt 2022 41 008 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -27,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 103 B 103 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 142 000
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart BOEING
Duration : Period :
Boeing Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 172,78 $
Average target price 191,26 $
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicole R. Nason Vice President-Federal Affairs for Aviation
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOEING-14.22%102 974
AIRBUS SE0.62%91 920
TEXTRON INC.-9.78%14 487
DASSAULT AVIATION54.11%12 576
AVICOPTER PLC-47.63%3 541
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-34.32%3 488