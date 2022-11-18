Boeing sees strong demand for air cargo through 2041

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Equities Analysis
Most popular
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
ALPHABET INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
APPLE INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
TESLA, INC.
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
Most Read News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Quality stocks
Undervalued stocks
Yield stocks
ESG stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Momentum stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Gold and Silver
The Golden Age of Video Games
Place your bets
The SPAC
Ageing Population
In Vino Veritas
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergences
Top Technicals
Top Technicals
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Ageing Population
Water
Education
US Basketball
The future of mobility
Hydrogen
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Boeing
News
Summary
BA
US0970231058
BOEING
(BA)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
03:46 2022-11-18 pm EST
173.72
USD
+0.54%
03:31p
Boeing sees strong demand for air cargo through 2041
RE
03:29p
Boeing : Forecasts Air Cargo Traffic to Increase Twofold Over Next 20 Years
PU
11:56a
Global markets live: General Motors, Gap, Meta, Amazon, Tesla...
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Boeing sees strong demand for air cargo through 2041
11/18/2022 | 03:31pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
(Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Friday that the planemaker expects air cargo traffic to increase two-fold over the next 20 years, with the world's freighter fleet expanding by more than 60%.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
© Reuters 2022
All news about BOEING
03:31p
Boeing sees strong demand for air cargo through 2041
RE
03:29p
Boeing : Forecasts Air Cargo Traffic to Increase Twofold Over Next 20 Years
PU
11:56a
Global markets live: General Motors, Gap, Meta, Amazon, Tesla...
11:39a
Aerospace suppliers flag cash flow warning as jet production hits turbulence
RE
11:12a
Boeing Reorganizes Defense, Space & Security Business Unit; Eight divisions will be con..
AQ
11/17
Boeing Restructures Defense, Space, Security Division To Boost Operational Discipline
MT
11/17
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/17
Industrials Down Slightly After Philly Fed Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
11/17
Boeing Reshuffles Defense, Space & Security Business Unit
MT
11/17
Boeing reorganizes defense, space & security business unit
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOEING
11/14
BOEING CO : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/07
Redburn Partners Initiates Boeing at Neutral Rating
MT
11/03
Credit Suisse Adjusts Boeing's Price Target to $121 From $98, Keeps Underperform Rating
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
66 230 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-3 819 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
41 008 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-27,0x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
103 B
103 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
2,17x
EV / Sales 2023
1,71x
Nbr of Employees
142 000
Free-Float
58,8%
More Financials
Chart BOEING
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
172,78 $
Average target price
191,26 $
Spread / Average Target
10,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicole R. Nason
Vice President-Federal Affairs for Aviation
Brian J. West
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner
Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop
Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BOEING
-14.22%
102 974
AIRBUS SE
0.62%
91 920
TEXTRON INC.
-9.78%
14 487
DASSAULT AVIATION
54.11%
12 576
AVICOPTER PLC
-47.63%
3 541
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED
-34.32%
3 488
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave