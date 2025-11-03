Boeing has sold part of its Digital Aviation Solutions business: this includes its Jeppesen, ForeFlight, AerData, and OzRunways assets.
The sale was made to Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm.
The all-cash transaction is worth $10.55bn.
Boeing said that the completion of this sale strengthens Boeing's financial structure and enables the company to focus on its core business, including its retained digital services portfolio.
Boeing sells part of its Digital Aviation Solutions business
Published on 11/03/2025 at 10:30 am EST
