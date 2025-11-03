Boeing has sold part of its Digital Aviation Solutions business: this includes its Jeppesen, ForeFlight, AerData, and OzRunways assets.

The sale was made to Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm.

The all-cash transaction is worth $10.55bn.

Boeing said that the completion of this sale strengthens Boeing's financial structure and enables the company to focus on its core business, including its retained digital services portfolio.