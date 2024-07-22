Boeing signs contract with U.S. Air Force

July 22, 2024 at 04:10 am EDT Share

The U.S. Air Force has signed a $16.8 million contract with Boeing for software and data enhancements for the KC-46A, which will improve the multi-mission tanker's mission readiness and performance.



The contract includes upgrades to the Onboard Performance Tool software to speed mission launch, with specific enhancements for efficient cargo loading and management of takeoff and landing data for flight planning.



Thanks to these enhancements, crews will be able to perform weight and balance calculations more efficiently, load the aircraft and start missions faster.



' The U.S. Air Force and its allies are flying critical global missions with the growing fleet of KC-46A tankers, and finding ways to extract more capabilities from the platform, ' said Lynn Fox, vice president and KC-46 program manager. ''We're working together to integrate enhancements like these and bring additional capabilities to the battlespace as quickly as possible to meet evolving mission needs.''



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.