Boeing: successful ballistic missile intercept test

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency and an industry team led by Boeing have successfully intercepted an intermediate-range ballistic missile in space in the latest test of the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system.



The test validated the GMD system configuration, which gives missile defense operators more time, space and flexibility to intercept ballistic missile threats against the US homeland.



During the test, a GMD interceptor released a kinetic-force exo-atmospheric kill vehicle, deployed from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.



'This successful test is important because it opens a window of opportunity to intercept threats against our country,' said Debbie Barnett, Vice President of Strategic Missile and Defense Systems. 'We are committed to continually improving the GMD system's capability to meet the country's rapidly evolving missile defense needs.'







