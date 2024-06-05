Boeing: successful launch of Starliner spacecraft

This is the first crewed launch of the Starliner to the International Space Station.



NASA astronauts Wilmore and Williams became the first people to go into orbit aboard a Boeing Starliner, taking off from Cape Canaveral Space Station and embarking on a 25-hour flight to the International Space Station (ISS). The launch marks the start of the NASA-Boeing Starliner Crew Flight Test (CFT).



Once docked to the ISS, Wilmore and Williams will spend about a week aboard the station before returning to Earth. Following the successful CFT, Boeing and NASA will continue to work toward certification of the Starliner for long-duration operational missions to the ISS.



'This crew flight test represents the beginning of a new era in space exploration,' said Ted Colbert, president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security. This is an excellent start. We look forward to getting astronauts safely to the space station and back home.



