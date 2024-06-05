Boeing: successful launch of Starliner spacecraft
NASA astronauts Wilmore and Williams became the first people to go into orbit aboard a Boeing Starliner, taking off from Cape Canaveral Space Station and embarking on a 25-hour flight to the International Space Station (ISS). The launch marks the start of the NASA-Boeing Starliner Crew Flight Test (CFT).
Once docked to the ISS, Wilmore and Williams will spend about a week aboard the station before returning to Earth. Following the successful CFT, Boeing and NASA will continue to work toward certification of the Starliner for long-duration operational missions to the ISS.
'This crew flight test represents the beginning of a new era in space exploration,' said Ted Colbert, president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security. This is an excellent start. We look forward to getting astronauts safely to the space station and back home.
