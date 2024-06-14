June 14 (Reuters) - Boeing has told suppliers it
is delaying a key production milestone for its 737 jet family by
three months, two industry sources said.
A new Boeing supplier schedule communicated to the industry
calls for 737 output to reach 42 a month in September, compared
with a previous target of reaching that output in June, the
sources said. Boeing was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Tim Hepher in
Paris)