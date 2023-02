-- Boeing Co. plans to cut around 2,000 jobs this year in human resource and finance departments via a combination of layoffs and attrition, Reuters reports, citing the company confirming a Seattle Times report from Monday.

-- The aerospace company will be outsourcing about one-third of those jobs to India's Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Reuters says, citing Boeing.

