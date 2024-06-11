DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., June 11, 2024 - Boeing [NYSE: BA] will operate a new engineering facility within the Cici & Hyatt Brown Center for Aerospace Technology at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla. Initial plans for the location call for Boeing employees to perform engineering work for military aircraft programs and advanced technology capabilities.

"Expanding both our footprint in Florida and partnership with Embry-Riddle will accelerate innovation across our combat aircraft programs," said Steve Nordlund, Boeing Air Dominance vice president and general manager. "We expect this location to be attractive to not only Embry-Riddle graduates, but also to established aerospace engineers from across Florida and around the nation."

Boeing plans to begin hiring for approximately 200 high-paying engineering jobs this year and forecasts nearly doubling that total over the next few years. Work is expected to span Boeing's defense and government services portfolios, with a focus on engineering design, research, development and prototyping capabilities.

"Today is a momentous day - not just for Embry-Riddle or for the city of Daytona Beach, but for all of Florida," said Mori Hosseini, chairman of Embry-Riddle's Board of Trustees. "Four hundred people and their loved ones will live and work here, invest in our local economy and, more broadly, in the future of aviation and aerospace. It's an incredible impact, and it wouldn't have been possible without Cici and Hyatt Brown."

Boeing is also making a $100,000 investment in several Volusia County nonprofit organizations. The company will provide funding to support the Second Harvest Food Bank of Volusia County Schools Partnership Program, which offers a student-centered approach to increasing access to nutritious food for students facing hunger. Additional funding has been designated for local organizations supporting veterans and environmental programs in the area.



Later this fall, Boeing will launch the DreamLearners Program in Volusia County Schools. The award-winning program offers students the opportunity to participate in hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programs and learn about careers in aerospace.

The Center for Aerospace Technology is part of Embry-Riddle's Research Park, where students are paired up to collaborate with established companies across aviation, aerospace, cybersecurity, commercial space and many other STEM-related fields.

Construction for the 65,000-square-foot facility, including a 40,000-square-foot hangar, began in 2022 and is scheduled to be completed this fall. Boeing Daytona Beach is expected to be operational by late fall.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

# # #

Contact:

Amy Dukes

+1 636 493-5596

amy.dukes@boeing.com

Boeing Media Relations

media@boeing.com