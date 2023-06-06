Boeing to Slow Deliveries of 787 Dreamliner on Production Flaw, Reuters Reports

By Denny Jacob

--Boeing is slowing deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner after it discovered a new production flaw, Reuters reported Tuesday.

--The plane maker's problem involves a fitting for the 787's horizontal stabilizer made by a Boeing production facility in Salt Lake City, according to the report.

--Boeing said it found last week that the fitting used shimming that was improperly sized and didn't meet specifications. It stopped deliveries of 787s suspected to have the flaw on Friday, Reuters reported.

--"We have notified the FAA and our customers and are keeping them informed of our progress," Boeing said in a statement, according to the report.

