  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boeing
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:24:53 2023-06-06 pm EDT
207.34 USD   -0.69%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Boeing to Slow Deliveries of 787 Dreamliner on Production Flaw, Reuters Reports

06/06/2023 | 03:00pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


--Boeing is slowing deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner after it discovered a new production flaw, Reuters reported Tuesday.

--The plane maker's problem involves a fitting for the 787's horizontal stabilizer made by a Boeing production facility in Salt Lake City, according to the report.

--Boeing said it found last week that the fitting used shimming that was improperly sized and didn't meet specifications. It stopped deliveries of 787s suspected to have the flaw on Friday, Reuters reported.

--"We have notified the FAA and our customers and are keeping them informed of our progress," Boeing said in a statement, according to the report.


Full story at https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/new-787-dreamliner-production-issue-could-slow-delivery-90-jets-boeings-2023-06-06/


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-06-23 1459ET

