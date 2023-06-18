Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boeing
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-16 pm EDT
219.99 USD   +0.26%
12:27pAirbus close to new Viva Aerobus jet order - sources
RE
Boeing to lift 737 MAX output to 38/month 'pretty soon'
RE
10:28aBoeing launches quality review as it seeks to fix supply chain snags
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing to lift 737 MAX output to 38/month 'pretty soon'

06/18/2023 | 11:10am EDT
Farnborough International Airshow

PARIS (Reuters) - Boeing expects to increase production of its best-selling 737 MAX to 38 jets a month "pretty soon," but the company is likely to see supply chain instability at every rate increase, the head of Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA) said Sunday.

Boeing had planned to bolster 737 MAX production from its current 31 jets per month before the end of the year, but that could occur "sooner rather than later," BCA CEO Stan Deal told reporters during a roundtable ahead of the Paris Airshow.

However, he warned that the supply chain continues to be a challenge, with new issues constantly being found.

While there was instability as industry increased production rates prior to 2019, "this is a little different," Deal said. "COVID had a pretty significant impact on labor, and this industry still depends on labor ... to get to its net efficiency."

Boeing has started a supply chain quality review, with participants including CEOs and other C-suite officials, as well as quality and engineering officials from Boeing's tier-one supply chain that creates major aero-structures and sub-assemblies, Deal said.

(Reporting by Valerie Insinna Editing by Hugh Lawson and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BOEING
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 77 812 M - -
Net income 2023 557 M - -
Net Debt 2023 36 783 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 221x
Yield 2023 0,00%
Capitalization 132 B 132 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
EV / Sales 2024 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 156 000
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart BOEING
Duration : Period :
Boeing Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 219,99 $
Average target price 233,29 $
Spread / Average Target 6,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOEING15.18%132 345
AIRBUS SE18.16%113 075
DASSAULT AVIATION9.10%15 514
TEXTRON INC.-6.17%13 440
JOBY AVIATION, INC.120.90%4 995
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED13.68%3 934
