Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boeing
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-16 pm EST
212.21 USD   -2.41%
05:22pBoeing to realign financing arm under commercial airplanes business
RE
04:40pAir Lease CEO Says Pace Of Widebody Placements Has Accelerated -- Conf Call
RE
04:38pAir lease ceo says remain skeptical that airbus and boeing will…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing to realign financing arm under commercial airplanes business

02/16/2023 | 05:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Farnborough International Airshow

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing said on Thursday it is merging its aircraft financing arm into its commercial airplanes business unit as part of a push to simplify its corporate structure.

After the retirment of Boeing Capital Corp (BCC) President Tim Myers this spring, Boeing said it will "realign" the financing arm within the commercial airplane unit while still maintaining "strong coordination" with the company's treasury arm. Airfinance Journal earlier reported the move.

Boeing Capital, a subsidiary of Boeing, provides asset-based financing and leasing to prospective commercial jet buyers. By moving the financing organization under its commercial airplane unit, the Boeing hopes it can simplify the buying process for customers.

The realignment will "focus resources on our core work of supporting our customers and their financing needs," Boeing Chief Financial Officer Brian West said in an internal memo viewed by Reuters.

A Boeing spokesperson said the shift will provide airline customers "with more consistent support" for arranging aircraft financing.

Rob Martin, finance chief for the commercial airline business, and Boeing Treasurer David Whitehouse will be responsible for the transition, West said in the memo.

The closure of Boeing Capital continues a trend for Boeing to consolidate operational structure. The company in November announced a reorganization of its defense unit aimed that halved its business divisions.

(Reporting by Valerie Insinna; editing by Ben Klayman and Stephen Coates)

By Valerie Insinna


© Reuters 2023
All news about BOEING
05:22pBoeing to realign financing arm under commercial airplanes business
RE
04:40pAir Lease CEO Says Pace Of Widebody Placements Has Accelerated -- Conf Call
RE
04:38pAir lease ceo says remain skeptical that airbus and boeing will…
RE
04:37pAir lease ceo says alc now has only 3 remaining passenger widebo…
RE
04:35pAir Lease beats profit estimates on increased demand for airplanes
RE
11:29aStruggling aerospace suppliers may not be able to support jet output hikes - survey
RE
11:24aBoeing Reportedly Stands to Receive More Orders From Air India
MT
06:18aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Steady wi..
DJ
05:57aEuropean Midday Briefing: Earnings Cheer Helps Lift Stocks
DJ
05:38aAir India Maintains Options to Buy Another 370 Jets from Airbus, Boeing
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOEING
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 79 224 M - -
Net income 2023 1 382 M - -
Net Debt 2023 37 566 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 101x
Yield 2023 0,00%
Capitalization 130 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
EV / Sales 2024 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 156 000
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart BOEING
Duration : Period :
Boeing Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 217,44 $
Average target price 227,86 $
Spread / Average Target 4,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOEING14.68%130 081
AIRBUS SE7.24%100 052
TEXTRON INC.5.35%15 595
DASSAULT AVIATION1.96%14 322
AVICOPTER PLC-3.45%3 929
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED11.40%3 841