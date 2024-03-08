March 7 (Reuters) - Boeing is overhauling how it pays employee bonuses to emphasize quality and safety, following production problems found after Alaska Airlines door plug blowout, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. (Reporting by Angela Christy in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Boeing
Equities
BA
US0970231058
Aerospace & Defense
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|After market 07:59:59 pm
|203 USD
|+1.01%
|200.8
|-1.08%
|02:36am
|Boeing to tie more of employee bonus pays to safety, WSJ reports
|RE
|01:44am
|Boeing to tie more of employees' pay to safety, WSJ reports
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|203 USD
|+1.01%
|-0.34%
|123B
|37.28 USD
|+0.87%
|-0.29%
|4.66B
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-22.11%
|123B
|+13.28%
|136B
|+12.31%
|17.47B
|+2.18%
|15.75B
|+18.09%
|3.98B
|-19.55%
|3.7B
|-5.07%
|3.28B
|-5.79%
|3.05B
|-29.37%
|1.44B
|-33.51%
|653M
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Boeing - Nyse
- News Boeing
- Boeing to tie more of employees' pay to safety, WSJ reports