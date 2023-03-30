Advanced search
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:22:33 2023-03-30 pm EDT
210.29 USD   +1.11%
Boeing will increase 737 MAX production rates 'very soon,' says head of commercial planes business
RE
Boeing will increase 737 MAX production rates 'very soon'

03/30/2023 | 02:54pm EDT
March 30 (Reuters) -

Boeing Co will increase 737 MAX production rates above the current rate of 31 jet per month "very soon," the head of Boeing's commercial airplanes business said on Thursday.

The company is also making progress with the new 737 MAX 7 model, which is "completing the final submittals" for Federal Aviation Administration certification, Stan Deal told reporters.

"We've got a handful - less than a handful - left to go to the FAA," he said. "We're working a few issues around those submittals. I want them to be perfect, I want the FAA to feel comfortable, and then give them the time to go review."

Last week, Chief Financial Officer Brian West reiterated Boeing's expectation that the MAX 7 completes certification this year, paving the way for first delivery to follow later in 2023.

The company plans to increase monthly MAX production to 50 planes per month by the end of 2026. (Reporting by Valerie Insinna Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 78 775 M - -
Net income 2023 1 433 M - -
Net Debt 2023 37 562 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 98,6x
Yield 2023 0,00%
Capitalization 125 B 125 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
EV / Sales 2024 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 156 000
Free-Float 58,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 207,97 $
Average target price 227,39 $
Spread / Average Target 9,34%
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOEING7.60%124 611
AIRBUS SE8.90%103 148
DASSAULT AVIATION16.31%16 585
TEXTRON INC.-1.72%14 330
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED17.95%4 067
AVICOPTER PLC-8.60%3 631
