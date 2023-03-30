Boeing will increase 737 MAX production rates 'very soon'

March 30 (Reuters) -
Boeing Co will increase 737 MAX production rates
above the current rate of 31 jet per month "very soon," the head
of Boeing's commercial airplanes business said on Thursday.
The company is also making progress with the new 737 MAX
7 model, which is "completing the final submittals" for Federal
Aviation Administration certification, Stan Deal told reporters.
"We've got a handful - less than a handful - left to go
to the FAA," he said. "We're working a few issues around those
submittals. I want them to be perfect, I want the FAA to feel
comfortable, and then give them the time to go review."
Last week, Chief Financial Officer Brian West reiterated
Boeing's expectation that the MAX 7 completes certification this
year, paving the way for first delivery to follow later in 2023.
The company plans to increase monthly MAX production to
50 planes per month by the end of 2026.
(Reporting by Valerie Insinna
Editing by Marguerita Choy)