Boeing has begun extensive modifications to its next flight demonstrator aircraft, the X-66 Sustainable Flight Demonstrator (SFD).



As a reminder, the X-66 is the first experimental aircraft project developed with NASA. It aims to help the USA achieve its goal of zero net greenhouse gas emissions from aviation.



In this context, the original wings of the MD-90 jet will soon be removed to test the Transonic Truss-Braced Wing (TTBW) design with new ultra-thin, reinforced wings.



The greater span and aerodynamic efficiency of the TTBW could significantly accelerate opportunities to reduce fuel consumption and emissions", says the aircraft manufacturer.



Ground and flight tests are scheduled to begin in 2028.



