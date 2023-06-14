Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boeing
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:24:09 2023-06-14 pm EDT
216.64 USD   -1.70%
02:01pCanadian budget carrier reaches leasing deal for two 737 MAX jets after lessor spat
RE
10:49aTAT Technologies Receives First Order for Repair of APU 331-500 Aircraft Engine
MT
10:01aBoeing 2023 Sustainability Report Highlights Progress and Partners to Decarbonize Aerospace
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canadian budget carrier reaches leasing deal for two 737 MAX jets after lessor spat

06/14/2023 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Boeing 737 Max aircraft during a display at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough

(Reuters) - Flair Airlines said on Wednesday it is leasing two more Boeing 737 MAX jets to meet rising travel demand, after the Canadian budget carrier lost access to four planes earlier this year in a dispute with a separate lessor.

Small, privately held Flair is taking the planes through a sale-leaseback deal with SMBC Aviation Capital, the world's second-largest aircraft lessor, and will begin flying this summer, a company spokesperson said.

While Flair claimed it had gotten MAX planes from Boeing Co at "a great price" in 2021, just months after they were returned to service following two crashes, Flair CEO Stephen Jones says MAX prices are back to where they were before the 2019 grounding.

Boeing and European rival Airbus SE are ramping up production of narrowbody jets to meet surging travel demand.

"It's clear that pricing has become very firm again," Jones said in an interview.

In May, Ireland's Ryanair placed a major Boeing MAX order after reaching a truce on pricing.

Jones said the deal shows Flair has the confidence of a big global leasing company, after the ultra-low-cost carrier had four aircraft seized in March as a result of a commercial dispute with a New-York based hedge fund and aircraft lessor.

"We were really surprised and upset by the actions taken," he said.

Lessor Airborne Capital has said the aircraft deal ended following a five-month-long period during which Flair was regularly in default of its leases by failing to meet its payments when due, with payment arrears reaching millions of dollars.

The matter is now in court. With the two additions, Flair will operate 21 jets.

Jones said he expects strong summer travel in Canada with the number of seats above 2019 levels due to new entrants.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.40% 129.52 Real-time Quote.17.13%
BOEING -1.84% 216.57 Delayed Quote.16.31%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -0.68% 16.845 Real-time Quote.38.90%
All news about BOEING
02:01pCanadian budget carrier reaches leasing deal for two 737 MAX jets after lessor spat
RE
10:49aTAT Technologies Receives First Order for Repair of APU 331-500 Aircraft Engine
MT
10:01aBoeing 2023 Sustainability Report Highlights Progress and Partners to Decarbonize Aeros..
PR
09:05aUS requires new passenger planes have secondary flight deck barrier
RE
04:58aHexagon's Sixth Sense Calls on Startups to Apply to Sustainability and Digital Reality ..
AQ
04:53aAirbus Raises Long-Term Aircraft Deliveries Forecast on Higher Demand -- Update
DJ
04:11aBoeing Awarded $35 Million Modification to US Air Force Contract
MT
03:46aBOEING CO : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02:00aAirbus raises 20-year delivery forecast, sees more replacements
RE
12:53aBoeing's Jet Deliveries Jump 43% in May
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOEING
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 77 812 M - -
Net income 2023 557 M - -
Net Debt 2023 36 783 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 222x
Yield 2023 0,00%
Capitalization 133 B 133 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,18x
EV / Sales 2024 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 156 000
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart BOEING
Duration : Period :
Boeing Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 220,38 $
Average target price 233,29 $
Spread / Average Target 5,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOEING16.31%132 579
AIRBUS SE17.13%110 822
DASSAULT AVIATION8.28%15 223
TEXTRON INC.-7.18%13 331
JOBY AVIATION, INC.133.13%5 271
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED9.69%3 790
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer