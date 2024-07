FARNBOROUGH, England July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. cargo carrier National Airlines said Monday it agreed to buy four Boeing 777 Freighters to expand its delivery operations.

National Airlines currently operates a fleet of nine 747-400 freighters that flew to 400 airports around the world last year. "They all fly flat out," said Christopher Alf, chairman of National Airlines, adding the carrier needs more capacity. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Mark Potter)