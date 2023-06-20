Advanced search
China Airlines Announces Order for Eight 787 Dreamliners at Paris Air Show

06/20/2023 | 05:05am EDT
LE BOURGET, France, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and China Airlines today finalized an order for eight 787-9 Dreamliners at the 2023 Paris Air Show. This firm order, which was previously posted to Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website as unidentified, follows the airline's first-ever order for 16 787-9s announced last year. 

China Airlines also becomes the newest 787-10 customer as it converts six 787-9s to the 787-10, the largest member of the 787 family, to add flexibility and capacity on its regional network as passenger demand continues to rise above pre-pandemic levels.

With this order, the carrier will introduce 24 super-efficient 787s over the next several years, strengthening the airline's existing global network. The 787 enables China Airlines to reduce fuel use and emissions by 20%, which will support the airline to meet its sustainability goals.

The 787 family is selling at the highest rate in its history, receiving more than 250 orders and commitments in the past six months.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

Contact
Kevin Yoo
International Sales Communications
Boeing Commercial Airplanes
+1 206-249-6372
kevin.k.yoo@boeing.com

Boeing Media Relations
media@boeing.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-airlines-announces-order-for-eight-787-dreamliners-at-paris-air-show-301855106.html

SOURCE Boeing


© PRNewswire 2023
