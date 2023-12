BEIJING, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Juneyao Airlines , a Chinese carrier, will receive a new Boeing 787 soon, according to a person familiar with the matter on Thursday.

The Dreamliner will take off from Seattle and fly to Shanghai, where Juneyao is headquartered, as soon as Thursday local time, according to the person. (Reporting by Sophie Yu, Lisa Barrington; Editing by Toby Chopra)